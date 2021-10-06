What Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Just Revealed About His Search For Brian Laundrie

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has launched his very own search for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted by the FBI after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, according to NBC News. Laundrie was reported missing by his parents just days after police tried to question him about the disappearance of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. The two had been on a cross country road trip when Laundrie returned to his home in Florida without Petito. CBS News reports that her body was later found in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. Laundie has not been named a suspect in the case, and is still listed as a "person of interest."

At the end of September, Fox News reported that Dog the Bounty Hunter was on the case, working separately from the FBI in hopes of finding Laundrie. "We had a lot of requests that I get in on this. This is what I do for a living, for 45 years," he told the outlet. Dog has received numerous tips about Laundrie's possible whereabouts, and he's followed many leads. In an interview with TMZ, Dog said that he has reason to believe that Laundrie is alive — but not well. He has enlisted the help of some of his family members, including his wife, Francie Frane. However, there is one member of his family that isn't exactly working with him. Keep reading for more.