Jorja Fox Reveals The Hardest Part About Returning To CSI

Jorja Fox stopped by "The Talk" on October 5 to dish about the "CSI: Vegas" reboot, and it's clear she was thrilled to return to the show. "Well, it wasn't hard to get us to come back," she said. "I think 2019, JB Jerry Bruckheimer TV reached out to Billy and I, Jonathan Lipman and he said, 'Hey the 20th anniversary is coming up, let's do a little 'CSI'.” It was a no-brainer for Fox as she said, "We'd be absolutely crazy not to. It was really tough to leave paradise."

However, there was one thing that gave Fox pause when deciding to return to the iconic series. "Most TV shows don't even get an ending and certainly not a happy ending and these two characters who had literally been through hell and back — 'CSI's' a dark world sometimes — found their place in the sun," the actor explained. "So that was hard to bring those characters back in, but we were so excited. And when we met the new cast... then it was just like, 'Alright, let's do this.'"

