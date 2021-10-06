The Tragic Death Of Mad About You Star Cynthia Harris
Actor Cynthia Harris has died. Perhaps best known for her roles in "Mad About You" and "Edward and Mrs. Simpson", Harris died on October 3. She was 87 years old. The details surrounding Harris' death are limited but we do know that she will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched both personally and through her love of acting. "Cynthia's passing is a great loss for the dramatic arts and for all of us," her obituary in The New York Times read.
Harris is survived by many family and friends including her partner Nathan Silverstein, her assistant Terrence Mintern, her brother Dr. Matthew Harris, and her sister-in-law Maryjane Harris.
Upon learning of the news, journalist Josh Mansour penned a loving tribute to the late actor on Twitter. "Cynthia Harris was the best of New York. The type of New Yorkers we're indebted to for the unique color and perspective they bring that's distinctly New York for the rest of us to enjoy," he wrote. "And the absolute magic of a traditional New York Jewish mother. May her memory be a blessing." As it turns out, Harris' love for the arts is one that she's enjoyed since she was a very young girl.
Cynthia Harris was always passionate about the arts
"The only thing I ever wanted for my birthday from the time I was old enough to speak practically was, 'I'd like to go see a play,'" beloved actor Cynthia Harris once famously confessed during an interview with The Actors Company Theatre. Out of the mouths of babes...
Fortunately, Harris' love of theatre never died. The talented and passionate thespian eventually went on to carve out an illustrious career for herself earning many acting credits and even two nominations. Harris snagged a BAFTA nomination for best TV actress for her portrayal as Wallis Warfield Simpson in the Emmy award-winning British television series "Edward and Mrs. Simpson," wherein the king opts to abdicate his throne in order to be with the American divorcé, per The Hollywood Reporter. During one particular interview in 1978, when pressed about the strong attraction between King Edward VIII and Mrs. Simpson, Harris simply chalked it up to her character's innocent ignorance. "I think her Americanism attracted him [to her] ... he felt that he would be a new king for a new age. And she didn't really know all the things that you're not supposed to do," she declared. "She sort of made him feel that everything was possible. I think she was very warm and very witty," she continued.
We offer our sincerest condolences to all of Harris' loved ones during this difficult time.