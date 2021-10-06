The Tragic Death Of Mad About You Star Cynthia Harris

Actor Cynthia Harris has died. Perhaps best known for her roles in "Mad About You" and "Edward and Mrs. Simpson", Harris died on October 3. She was 87 years old. The details surrounding Harris' death are limited but we do know that she will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched both personally and through her love of acting. "Cynthia's passing is a great loss for the dramatic arts and for all of us," her obituary in The New York Times read.

Harris is survived by many family and friends including her partner Nathan Silverstein, her assistant Terrence Mintern, her brother Dr. Matthew Harris, and her sister-in-law Maryjane Harris.

Upon learning of the news, journalist Josh Mansour penned a loving tribute to the late actor on Twitter. "Cynthia Harris was the best of New York. The type of New Yorkers we're indebted to for the unique color and perspective they bring that's distinctly New York for the rest of us to enjoy," he wrote. "And the absolute magic of a traditional New York Jewish mother. May her memory be a blessing." As it turns out, Harris' love for the arts is one that she's enjoyed since she was a very young girl.