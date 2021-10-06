Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Candid About Plastic Surgery
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is one to always keep it real — whether that's getting candid about how nepotism helped her get her foot in the door or how plastic surgery is basically a giant grift.
In a 2019 interview with Variety, Curtis explained how she became addicted to Vicodin when doctors prescribed the powerful painkiller after a routine plastic surgery to reduce eye-puffiness. Curtis has been pill-free for decades now, but the addiction wasn't the only problem she has with plastic surgery. She has also spoken about how plastic surgery impacted her parents, telling the "People In the '90s" podcast (via People), "I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people. Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous," she explained.
Now, Curtis sees new and more wide-ranging dangers when it comes to an obsession with plastic surgery, which she opened up about in an interview with Fast Company. This is what she had to say.
Jamie Lee Curtis says plastic surgery is a big lie
Speaking to Fast Company on September 29, Jamie Lee Curtis shared her opinion of modern plastic surgery. "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty," she said. She also noted that when she tried plastic surgery herself, it didn't work. "Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back," she cautioned.
It may seem odd coming from someone as famously gorgeous as Curtis, but she's been adamant about fighting unrealistic beauty standards and embracing her looks as they are for a long time now. In a 2002 cover story for More magazine, Curtis posed in her undergarments completely untouched and opened up about the work she's had done in the past. "I've had a little lipo(suction), I've had a little Botox ... And you know what? None of it works. None of it," she said (via Daily Mail).
In her Fast Company interview, Curtis explained how she sees the danger of social media, which encourages people to digitally, or surgically, alter their appearances to keep up with impossible standards. "We just don't know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually, and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it's all a lie. It's a real danger to young people."