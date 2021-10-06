Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Candid About Plastic Surgery

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is one to always keep it real — whether that's getting candid about how nepotism helped her get her foot in the door or how plastic surgery is basically a giant grift.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, Curtis explained how she became addicted to Vicodin when doctors prescribed the powerful painkiller after a routine plastic surgery to reduce eye-puffiness. Curtis has been pill-free for decades now, but the addiction wasn't the only problem she has with plastic surgery. She has also spoken about how plastic surgery impacted her parents, telling the "People In the '90s" podcast (via People), "I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people. Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous," she explained.

Now, Curtis sees new and more wide-ranging dangers when it comes to an obsession with plastic surgery, which she opened up about in an interview with Fast Company. This is what she had to say.