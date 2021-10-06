Princess Charlene And Prince Albert's Situation Keeps Getting More Complicated

Speaking on RMC Radio, Prince Albert revealed that he and his wife Charlene will be reunited soon, though there are some caveats.

He previously told People that Charlene is ready to come home and has even joked about stowing herself away on a boat to get back to Europe. In this new interview with RMC, the prince added that they have doctor appointments coming up where she should be cleared for travel and to return home. He said that she "is still in South Africa, but will be back very soon, we have to talk to the doctors in a few days."

It's about time, as she's been in South Africa and away from her family for months. Luckily, Prince Albert and their two kids did get to visit Charlene in South Africa in August, and she shared a picture of the family reunited, captioning it, "I am so thrilled to have my family back with me." The prince told People in September that she would be back by "late October," though he was hopeful that the timeline could be bumped up given how things were reportedly going with her doctors. He added that he wished he would have explained why she was away sooner in order to get ahead of the rumors that they were splitting up.

"But I was concentrating on taking care of the kids. And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you're constantly [responding], you're wasting your time," Albert told the outlet. Hopefully Charlene gets better soon and can come home — without having to hide away on a boat.