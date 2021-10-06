Inside Prince Charles And Kate Middleton's Relationship

Kate Middleton's name landed squarely on the tip of tongues everywhere once again when she arrived to the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" world premiere in a stunning gold sequin gown fit for a queen . Woops, make that princess.

Per Today, the Duchess of Cambridge walked the red carpet flanked by not only her husband Prince William, but also her father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, giving the masses a rare insider's peek into the banter and rapport between the in-laws.

While it's no secret that the royal family has become a bit disjointed and estranged following the bombshell interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, wherein the couple made allegations of both racism and a general lack of concern for Meghan's well-being, some might be surprised to know that the bond Prince Charles shares with his other daughter-in-law is going strong — perhaps even stronger than ever.