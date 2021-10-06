Inside Prince Charles And Kate Middleton's Relationship
Kate Middleton's name landed squarely on the tip of tongues everywhere once again when she arrived to the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" world premiere in a stunning gold sequin gown fit for a
queen. Woops, make that princess.
Per Today, the Duchess of Cambridge walked the red carpet flanked by not only her husband Prince William, but also her father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, giving the masses a rare insider's peek into the banter and rapport between the in-laws.
While it's no secret that the royal family has become a bit disjointed and estranged following the bombshell interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, wherein the couple made allegations of both racism and a general lack of concern for Meghan's well-being, some might be surprised to know that the bond Prince Charles shares with his other daughter-in-law is going strong — perhaps even stronger than ever.
Experts believe Prince Charles and Kate have a 'tight relationship'
Fortunately, it appears all is well in the family — or at least on that side of the pond, anyway. As reported by Mirror, both Prince Charles and Kate Middleton were all smiles upon seeing one another on the red carpet of the James Bond movie world premiere, even sharing kisses on the cheek. Experts told the publication that the public display of affection was a tell-tell sign that the pair have a "rather tight relationship" with one another.
Alas, this is nothing new as it's often been reported that Prince Charles and Kate share both a loving and playful banter. It's also been reported that during a joint appearance to a rehabilitation center in Loughborough, the pair were caught enjoying a silly laugh together. Judi James, a body language expert, noted to Express that when Kate wrinkled her nose while laughing with her father-in-law, it was a sign of "genuine humor and rapport."
Prince Charles encouraged William to break things off with Kate
While it's obvious that Prince Charles and Kate Middleton share a genuine affinity for one another, many would probably be shocked to learn that it was supposedly Charles who initially encouraged his son, Prince William, to break things off with Kate.
In a documentary aptly titled, "Kate Middleton: Biography" (via the Daily Star), royal expert Christopher Andersen alleged that Prince William went to his father one day and confessed that he simply wasn't ready to settle down. It's reported that due to Prince Charles' affection for Kate, he advised William to "break it off" so as not to "string her along."
Though the couple did briefly split in 2007, they eventually came back together (PHEW!) and the rest is simply a match made in royal history. Hey, maybe Prince Charles' really did what he was doing all along when he doled out that sage man-to-man advice to his son.