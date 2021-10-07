The Truth About Emily Ratajkowski's Tragic Childhood

Emily Ratajkowski appears to have everything anyone could ever want. The model has a seriously impressive career under her belt, appearing inside and on the front cover of some of the biggest magazine in the world, including Sports Illustrated, while also walking the runway for some of the most prestigious fashion houses going, including Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

But that's not all. Ratajkowski also has a very impressive acting résumé, having popped up in movies including "Gone Girl," "Entourage," and "I Feel Pretty." Throw in close to 29 million Instagram followers and a reported fortune of $8 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) and what more could you ask for?

Well, on top of all that, the star is also thriving in her personal life. She married movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 before the happy couple announced in March that they'd welcomed their first child, a son named Sebastian, into the world in March 2021.

But while it all seems glittering on the surface, Ratajkowski has opened up about the difficult childhood that pushed her to the place she's gotten to today. She's speaking out about being objectified as a child, as well as the tough beauty battle she had with her parents that led her to her hugely successful modeling career.