What Story From Ivanka Trump's Past Still Haunts Her?
Ivanka Trump has never made it a secret that she knows just how lucky she was to have grown up uber-privileged thanks to her father Donald Trump and his business empire. From an early age, she was given the best schools, clothes, vacations and of course, lifestyle. In an interview with ABC News back in 2015, Ivanka told Barbara Walters that she and her two brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were taught by their father early on that they were "lucky to have been afforded" the kind of childhood they had. "He was the first to tell us how privileged we are. And with that privilege how much responsibility we had to really sort of earn," Ivanka shared.
While Ivanka's life was anything but ordinary, there was a time when she was what many would call a typical teenager who did typical teenage stuff. However, there was one story from Ivanka's childhood that she wanted to deny on the record that it ever happened. That's because the story painted a picture of a teenaged Ivanka that was anything but the perfectly poised, soft-spoken, and well-mannered person she wants everyone to believe she is today. Keep scrolling below to find out what happened.
Ivanka Trump wanted to deny an embarrassing story involving a hot dog vendor
Ivanka Trump is someone who likes to keep her name out of scandalous headlines, but it looks like she might have stirred a little trouble even back when she was a young schoolgirl at the prestigious Chapin School in Manhattan. Back in 2018, author Emily Jane Fox wrote in her book, "Born Trump: Inside America's First Family" that Ivanka allegedly flashed her breasts at a hot dog seller from the window of her classroom. The story was recounted again by Ivanka's former best friend Lysandra Ohrstrom for Vanity Fair in 2020, who also claimed to take part in the incident. "Ivanka had basically been the ringleader, but she pleaded her innocence to the headmistress and got off scot-free. The rest of us were suspended," she recalled.
When the story made headlines, Ivanka wanted to go on the record to wholly deny it according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and her new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House." However, Grisham felt that would have been a bad idea. "Something like that would only amplify its importance and give more oxygen to the story. But Ivanka didn't see it that way," Grisham wrote, per SheKnows. "Image was everything in the Trump family, and Ivanka worked very hard to convey an image of perfection." Perfect or not, we're still waiting on the hot dog vendor who worked outside of the Chapin School to weigh in, too.