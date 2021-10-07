Could Kate Middleton's Close Relationship With The Queen Bother Camilla?

Ever since Kate Middleton became a member of the royal family after her wedding to Prince William in 2011, she has remained by Queen Elizabeth II's side during engagements without much fanfare — or controversy, for that matter. In fact, the two reportedly have a strong and caring relationship. In the 2016 documentary, "Our Queen at 90," the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about a different side to the Queen that people often don't hear about: her love for her family. Kate shared how the queen reacted when the family welcomed Princess Charlotte, saying, "The Queen, she was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington, she was one of our first visitors here." Kate added, "She always leaves a little gift or something in their room. That just shows, I think, her love for her family."

Kate has also managed to stay in the queen's good graces by never going on television to speak out or take a swipe at the monarchy in the same way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did during their sit down with Oprah Winfrey. Simply put, she's proven her alliance to Elizabeth and the crown. With that said, there's speculation that Kate's bond with the Queen is supposedly becoming strained thanks to another person in the royal family: Prince Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Here's why.