What Is Camilla Parker Bowles' New Title?

Camilla Parker Bowles was given the title "Her Royal Highness" or "HRH" when she married Prince Charles back in 2005, according to Reader's Digest. At the time of their wedding, Camilla also became the Duchess of Cornwall, the counterpart of her husband, who is the Duke of Cornwall. Camilla decided to forgo the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for Princess Diana, who held the title before her, according to Town & Country. Camilla is also known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, according to her official biography. In 2012, Camilla was made a Grand Dame Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. In 2019, Queen Elizabeth bestowed the same honor to Kate Middleton, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Over the years, Camilla has also become a patron of various charities that are near and dear to her heart. In September 2021, for example, CNN reported that Camilla had been named patron of the Mirabel Center in Lagos, Nigeria. The Mirabel Center is the "first sexual assault referral center" in the country, according to the report. About a month later, Camilla has taken on a new title associated with another charity. Keep reading to learn more.