What Is Camilla Parker Bowles' New Title?
Camilla Parker Bowles was given the title "Her Royal Highness" or "HRH" when she married Prince Charles back in 2005, according to Reader's Digest. At the time of their wedding, Camilla also became the Duchess of Cornwall, the counterpart of her husband, who is the Duke of Cornwall. Camilla decided to forgo the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for Princess Diana, who held the title before her, according to Town & Country. Camilla is also known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, according to her official biography. In 2012, Camilla was made a Grand Dame Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. In 2019, Queen Elizabeth bestowed the same honor to Kate Middleton, according to Harper's Bazaar.
Over the years, Camilla has also become a patron of various charities that are near and dear to her heart. In September 2021, for example, CNN reported that Camilla had been named patron of the Mirabel Center in Lagos, Nigeria. The Mirabel Center is the "first sexual assault referral center" in the country, according to the report. About a month later, Camilla has taken on a new title associated with another charity. Keep reading to learn more.
Camilla Parker Bowles is the patron of Silver Stories
Camilla Parker Bowles is now the patron of Silver Stories, according to a post uploaded tot he Clarence House Instagram account. "The Duchess of Cornwall has today taken on the Patronage of Silver Stories, a new charity which links young schoolchildren by telephone so that they can read to isolated older people," the caption of the post read, in part. "The charity, which was started by Elisabeth Carney-Haworth, a former teacher, and her husband David, hopes to spread the message about their work to recruit more Silver Readers and Silver Listeners and get more people involved," the caption continued.
Camilla spent some time with children associated with the charity in early October. According to Hello! magazine, the Duchess of Cornwall listened to two children take turns reading to her over the phone. One of the children, a boy named Ollie, admitted that he used to read fast but that he has since learned to slow down since becoming a Silver Stories reader. Camilla told him that she once had the same problem. "I used to read very, very fast. When I made a speech, I used to talk very, very fast and then you have to take a deep breath and slow down and look at the commas and full stop," Camilla said. She also encouraged the children, saying "I am sure you help the older generation so much by reading to them. It must cheer up their days" (via Instagram).