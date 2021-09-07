What Is Camilla Parker Bowles' New Patronage?

Camilla Parker Bowles has arguably steered clear of the drama surrounding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their decision to step down from their roles as full-time working members of the Royal Family. She wasn't involved in the crisis summit between her husband Prince Charles, Prince William, and Harry right before Megxit, hasn't said anything about the Sussexes at all. In fact, she managed to avoid getting name-checked during Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Seeing how Camilla is someone who has had her fair share of dodgy headlines in the past, she's decided to focus all of her energy on her royal engagements and public appearances instead. While speaking to The Mail on Sunday's You Magazine in 2017, Camilla put it this way (via the Daily Mail): "Sometimes you get up in the morning and think you can't do it, and you just have to. The minute you stop it's like a balloon, you run out of puff – you sort of collapse in a heap. I think you live on adrenaline."

So it's no wonder the Duchess of Cornwall has hit the ground running with the work she has with her new patronage and with helping women in general in recent years. Keep reading below to find out what it is.