How Kim Kardashian Absolutely Broke Nick Cannon's Heart

Before marrying Kanye West, Kim Kardashian dated her fair share of celebrities, such as Kris Humphries (whom she married and divorced just 72 days later), Reggie Bush, and Ray J. Still, there's one celeb ex you might have forgotten about: Nick Cannon. Per the Mirror, Cannon and Kardashian dated from September 2006 until January 2007, just before her infamous sex tape with Ray J hit the internet.

In a 2018 interview with DJ VLAD, Cannon discussed his past relationship with the former reality star and revealed that she was somewhat insecure about the way she looked. "I remember, like, she didn't like her nose," he said. "I was like 'Yo, you're beautiful,' but like, they grew up in Beverly Hills, where kids were getting plastic surgery before their facial features even fully developed." Cannon even took credit for introducing Kardashian to her future husband, Kanye. "Me, Kim, and Paris Hilton went to a club in New York, Lil Kim was there," he continued. "Kanye came to my table and I was like 'Yo, meet my chick, Kim.'"

According to Kardashian, however, she and Cannon were never serious (ouch!). "We were never really ... we were always friends," she told Complex in 2007. "He was someone who I enjoyed spending my time with, but we were never really a couple. And I think it fizzled out way before that even happened." Whether they were in a committed relationship or not, Cannon did admit that the Armenian beauty completely broke his heart.