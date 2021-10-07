Why Didn't Faith Hill Accept Tim McGraw's First Marriage Proposal?

Country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are celebrating 25 years of marriage, taking to social media to share the sweet story behind their engagement. The country duo first met back in 1996 and wed just months later. Since then, the celebrity couple has welcomed three children: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey.

"I'm getting ready to go on stage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it," said McGraw in a Twitter video, thinking back on his engagement to Hill, just moments before a big concert. "She's standing there, and we're talking, and I said, 'Look, let's get married.' And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house.' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well yeah, I'm serious.'"

Unfortunately for McGraw, the singer had to jump on stage for his set before he could find out whether Hill agreed to be his wife. "I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room, and Faith wasn't there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick, it said, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife.'"

Although the sweet memory lives on in the McGraw-Hill household (the couple even kept the mirror!), the "Just to See You Smile" singer also revealed that the music festival engagement wasn't the first time he proposed ... it was just the first time Hill said yes.