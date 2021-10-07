The Truth About Woody Harrelson's Altercation With A Fan

Woody Harrelson may be a famous star, but that does not mean the actor hasn't faced a fair share of tragedy over the years. Among these hardships, he's found himself in trouble with the police in the past. But when the authorities had to get involved in a situation that sparked on October 6, it wasn't Harrelson who had been causing issues. Instead, it reportedly was a problematic fan.

The buzz-worthy incident happened in Washington, D.C., where Harrelson has been filming "The White House Plumbers," according to NBC. The HBO limited series focuses on the Watergate scandal that went down back in the '70s and led to former President Richard Nixon's resignation. Harrelson is working alongside Justin Theroux as they portray the two key figures in the infamous political downfall: E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively.

However, when Harrelson had some time off from filming, he found himself involved in his own headline-making incident that involved the police being called and charges being laid.