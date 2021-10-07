Here's How Many Times Adele Works Out Daily

Years after she gave birth to her son, Angelo, Adele set out on a new journey to live a healthier life. In October 2019, photos of Adele at Drake's birthday party surfaced, and fans couldn't help but notice that she looked slimmer. According to Page Six, the songstress had fallen in love with pilates, and the routine had helped her lose some weight. The following year, Adele shared a photo of herself on Instagram in honor of her own birthday, and she was barely recognizable. More than 12 million people liked the post, with hundreds of comments stacking up to let Adele know that she looked amazing.

A few months later, Adele showed off her physique in another Instagram snap, this time wearing a tight pair of workout pants along with a bikini top that featured the Jamaican flag in honor of Carnival. In October 2020, Adele joked about her weight loss during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live!" "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half that I chose," she said (via YouTube).

On October 7, Vogue revealed that Adele was the cover star for the November issue of the magazine. On the inside pages of the mag, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer talked about music, divorce, romance, and, of course, her weight loss. Read on for more.