Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Trying To Have A Baby?
Justin and Hailey Bieber may be ready to expand their family. As fans may recall, the Biebers sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this year. In July, the "Baby" singer shared a black-and-white picture with Hailey on Instagram, with the caption "mom and dad." As expected, fans started speculating if he was announcing that they would soon become parents.
Pretty soon, the model took to the comment section to set the record straight. "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted [laughing emoji]," Hailey wrote (via commentsbycelebs). However, those same pregnancy rumors made their way back just a few months later.
At the 2021 Met Gala, which took place in September, Justin was pictured while placing a hand on Hailey's belly, leading fans to believe they were really expecting a baby this time. But, as TMZ reported, it just ended up being an innocent pose on Justin's part. In a new Amazon Prime documentary, however, the Canadian star revealed if (and when) he and Hailey will be ready to welcome a child.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are ready for a 'Baby, baby, baby'
On October 8, Amazon Prime released a Justin Bieber documentary. Titled "Justin Bieber: Our World" and directed by Michael D. Ratner, the movie follows Justin as he prepares for his NYE 2020 concert at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Per the official synopsis, viewers will even get to see "personal self-shot moments between Justin & his wife, Hailey."
As reported by The Sun ahead of the doc's release, Justin also discusses his goals for the future, including kids and all. "To continue to set goals and have fun doing them, make sure I put family first," he says. "And hopefully we will squish out a nugget." As for when that will happen, the "Baby, baby, baby" could be arriving sometime in 2022. "At the end of 2021 how about we start trying?" he tells Hailey.
Elsewhere, the singer talked about how he's coping with being a global superstar. "Being an entertainer can be very self-serving if you let it, because everyone is screaming for you and you've got to constantly go back to the 'why?'" Justin says. "'Why am I singing for all these people? Is it because I want to feel good about myself? Or to make others feel good about themselves?'"