Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Trying To Have A Baby?

Justin and Hailey Bieber may be ready to expand their family. As fans may recall, the Biebers sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this year. In July, the "Baby" singer shared a black-and-white picture with Hailey on Instagram, with the caption "mom and dad." As expected, fans started speculating if he was announcing that they would soon become parents.

Pretty soon, the model took to the comment section to set the record straight. "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted [laughing emoji]," Hailey wrote (via commentsbycelebs). However, those same pregnancy rumors made their way back just a few months later.

At the 2021 Met Gala, which took place in September, Justin was pictured while placing a hand on Hailey's belly, leading fans to believe they were really expecting a baby this time. But, as TMZ reported, it just ended up being an innocent pose on Justin's part. In a new Amazon Prime documentary, however, the Canadian star revealed if (and when) he and Hailey will be ready to welcome a child.