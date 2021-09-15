The Hailey Bieber Pregnancy Rumors Explained

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala returned and proved it's worth the long wait by serving up all the dresses and plenty of drama. Keeping with the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, the 2021 theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," but stars didn't exactly take the patriotic theme to mean red, white, and blue. From Kim Kardashian's shocking all-black look to Billie Eilish's fairytale gown, red carpet attendees knew better than to play it safe at one of fashion's biggest nights.

Among the roster of A-listers were Hailey and Justin Bieber, who — while styled conservatively compared to, say, Iman and her golden headdress — still looked incredibly glamorous. Dressed to impress, Hailey flaunted her figure in a slim, plunging black dress by Saint Laurent, which she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Justin matched his wife in a black suit with a white undershirt and tie, pairing his formalwear with a gold watch and snazzy kicks. Fresh off his performance of "Stay" with The Kid LAROI at the MTV Music Video Awards, the "Love Yourself" singer treated fans to an impromptu performance of his hit song "Baby" — so safe to say, he seemed to be in a great mood. But could "Baby" be telling us something different, and could Justin's good spirits be in reaction to his wife's possible bun in the oven? Here's why "Beliebers" and Met Gala viewers alike think Hailey could be pregnant.