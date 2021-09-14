Billie Eilish's Fairytale Gown Was The Talk Of The Met Gala

Billie Eilish's Met Gala look has us dying to meet her fairy godmother, because her dramatic transformation was better than Cinderella's. Faster than you can say "bibbidi-bobbidi-boo," thousands of compliments flooded the Twitterverse when the first pictures of her dazzling look began circulating on Monday.

"Billie Eilish with the glow up of the century," tweeted one fan, who shared a photo of the "Therefore I Am" singer as a young teen juxtaposed with a picture of her Met Gala look. "Billie Eilish looked BEAUTIFUL however this was a MAJOR moment for her she really wore a dress...she's really growing to be comfortable with herself I'm so Prada her for doing this like this is really a big deal," wrote another admirer. We're not sure if the fashion pun was intentional, but Eilish's dress wasn't a Prada piece — it was designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Eilish, who acted as a co-chair at the event, proved that she has a supreme amount of star power by doing something that will have animal rights activists cheering. According to The New York Times, she would only allow Oscar de la Renta to dress her for the Met Gala if the label agreed to stop selling fur. "I'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter," she said. We all stan an ethical queen. And speaking of queens, Eilish's intention was not to look like a royal on the red carpet.