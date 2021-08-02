Why Billie Eilish Says She Has A 'Terrible Relationship' With Her Body

Billie Eilish is opening up about her relationship with her body — and how she deals with social media pressures, unflattering paparazzi photos, and building her self-confidence on stage. The pop star is speaking out following the release of her second studio album "Happier Than Ever." And although Eilish admitted to Rolling Stone that "almost none of the songs on this album are joyful" the artist did say she hoped for the album to be relatable.

In a recent interview with The Guardian (via NME), the Grammy winner discussed her new song "OverHeated" (off of the new album), and spoke specifically about how it relates to body image. "'OverHeated' applies to all the people who promote unattainable body standards," she revealed. "It's completely fine to get work done — do this, do that, do what makes you feel happy. It's just when you deny it and say, 'Oh, I got this all on my own, and if you just tried harder, you could get it.' That makes me literally furious. It is so bad for young women — and boys, too — to see that."

Turns out Eilish's call out of unattainable beauty standards wasn't just for her fans — it was for her, too.