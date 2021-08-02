Why Billie Eilish Says She Has A 'Terrible Relationship' With Her Body
Billie Eilish is opening up about her relationship with her body — and how she deals with social media pressures, unflattering paparazzi photos, and building her self-confidence on stage. The pop star is speaking out following the release of her second studio album "Happier Than Ever." And although Eilish admitted to Rolling Stone that "almost none of the songs on this album are joyful" the artist did say she hoped for the album to be relatable.
In a recent interview with The Guardian (via NME), the Grammy winner discussed her new song "OverHeated" (off of the new album), and spoke specifically about how it relates to body image. "'OverHeated' applies to all the people who promote unattainable body standards," she revealed. "It's completely fine to get work done — do this, do that, do what makes you feel happy. It's just when you deny it and say, 'Oh, I got this all on my own, and if you just tried harder, you could get it.' That makes me literally furious. It is so bad for young women — and boys, too — to see that."
Turns out Eilish's call out of unattainable beauty standards wasn't just for her fans — it was for her, too.
Billie Eilish says she 'dissociates' from ideas about her body
In the interview with The Guardian, Billie Eilish admitted that despite knowing how the fame game works in the celebrity world, she still gets caught up with social media beauty standards.
"I see people online, looking like I've never looked, and immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?'" Eilish revealed to the outlet, per ET Online. "I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God, that makes me feel really bad," she explained. "And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life... I'm obviously not happy with my body, but who is?"
The "Ocean Eyes" singer further told the outlet she has to "disassociate from the ideas" she has of her body when performing on stage. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering," said the celeb. "In pictures, they look like I don't even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate." Eilish has previously shared she takes steps back from social media due to hurtful comments.