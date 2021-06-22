Billie Eilish Speaks Out About All The Racist Allegations
Billie Eilish is the latest singer to come under fire for some controversial words mouthed in a video. While Eilish is known for her ever-changing looks and hit songs, another headline is painting her in a terrible light. In recent years, celebrities have faced much scrutiny for resurfaced videos or tweets and subsequently lost a ton of respect from fans. Of course, there is Chrissy Teigen, whose reputation has been tarnished after past tweets telling teenage girls to harm themselves came to light again in May. The tweets caused the model to lose plenty of partnerships, and despite a public apology, her reputation seems to be permanently tarnished.
For her part, Eilish's controversial behavior came by way of a resurfaced video that TikTok user @lcxvy shared. The footage included "undated clips of the 19-year-old singer appearing to say ... an offensive slur referring to a person of Chinese descent," according to the Daily Mail. But it did not stop there. A separate video that was shared appeared to show the singer mocking an Asian accent. To make matters worst, Eilish's brother, Finneas, told his sister that she sounded like she was talking with a "black accent" in the clip.
Many fans have taken to Twitter to slam Eilish for her actions. "Oh cool, Billie Eilish joins the ranks of other white celebrities caught on camera being racist against Asians," one user wrote. Keep scrolling to find out what Eilish has to say.
Billie Eilish owns up to her past behavior
Since the video of Billie Eilish came to light, many fans have been calling for the singer to apologize. In late June, the singer issued a statement on her Instagram Stories (via People), apologizing for her actions. "I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something I WANT to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not," she wrote, seeming to want to appease those asking about the video. "There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community," she continued. "I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word."
Eilish went on to say that the song was the only time she had ever used that word, and she never heard it from her family; however, she did take responsibility for her actions. "Regardless of the ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry." she said. Eilish also shared that the other video was her speaking in gibberish was something that she had done since she was a kid and it was not mocking the Asian culture.
In closing, Eilish wrote that she wants to continue using her platform for "inclusion, kindness, equity, and equality."