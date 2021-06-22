Billie Eilish Speaks Out About All The Racist Allegations

Billie Eilish is the latest singer to come under fire for some controversial words mouthed in a video. While Eilish is known for her ever-changing looks and hit songs, another headline is painting her in a terrible light. In recent years, celebrities have faced much scrutiny for resurfaced videos or tweets and subsequently lost a ton of respect from fans. Of course, there is Chrissy Teigen, whose reputation has been tarnished after past tweets telling teenage girls to harm themselves came to light again in May. The tweets caused the model to lose plenty of partnerships, and despite a public apology, her reputation seems to be permanently tarnished.

For her part, Eilish's controversial behavior came by way of a resurfaced video that TikTok user @lcxvy shared. The footage included "undated clips of the 19-year-old singer appearing to say ... an offensive slur referring to a person of Chinese descent," according to the Daily Mail. But it did not stop there. A separate video that was shared appeared to show the singer mocking an Asian accent. To make matters worst, Eilish's brother, Finneas, told his sister that she sounded like she was talking with a "black accent" in the clip.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to slam Eilish for her actions. "Oh cool, Billie Eilish joins the ranks of other white celebrities caught on camera being racist against Asians," one user wrote. Keep scrolling to find out what Eilish has to say.