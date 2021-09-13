Why Justin Bieber's VMA Acceptance Speech For Artist Of The Year Has The Internet Laughing At Him

Justin Bieber just made a triumphant return to the MTV VMAs stage, bagging the Artist of the Year award. The 27-year-old beat other A-listers like Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and even Olivia Rodrigo, who was previously believed to be a shoo-in for the award.

On stage, Bieber gave a heartfelt speech, but it took a downturn after he mentioned the ongoing pandemic. "As we know, there's so much going on in the world as we speak," Bieber started his speech. "I know you guys have probably heard it a lot, but we are in unprecedented times right now with this COVID thing that's happening. You know, it's not a COVID thing, but it's a big deal, you know?"

The "Stay" singer seemed to quickly realize how he was quite off with the wording of his speech, to which Twitter took notice and immediately ridiculed his nonchalance.