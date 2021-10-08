The Surprising Reasons These Below Deck Alums Miss Yachting - Exclusive

Ask her about her time as a yachtie, and "Below Deck Mediterranean" stew Julia d'Albert Pusey gets thoughtful, and a little wistful. "Do you know what? It's a weird one, when you work in yachting," she told Nicki Swift in a lively interview with her "Galley Talk" co-host Josiah Carter. "Watching 'Below Deck,' me and Josiah are like, 'Aw, no. Kind of making me jealous.' But it's one of them games, where it's good to get into when you're younger, exhaust it and get out. But yeah, very much do miss it. I miss the sunsets, I miss sleeping on a boat, because you get such a good sleep, I can't even explain to you."

Sleeping on the boat? In those bunks? "They are actually surprisingly comfortable," Carter insisted of the cramped crew quarters on superyachts. "They are comfortable, but they do look like a prison bed," Pusey admitted. Still, "I think it's because of the rocking motion. So you don't have trouble sleeping, basically. I miss getting up in the morning, making my little coffee, sitting on the bow. Very much miss all of that."

For Carter, who is still dabbling in yachtie life as a hired gun freelancer, the hard realities of the life intersect with the benefits he misses most. "It's really hard to be full-time, because you'll be away for potentially 10 months of the year," he said. "But the rewards are great. You're away from your family and your friends, but you get to go to these amazing places. So yeah, I'm going to keep going on yachting for a few more years, see how I feel."

