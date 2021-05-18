How Kate Chastain Really Feels About Her Former Bravo's Chat Room Co-Stars

Kate Chastain hasn't said much at all about her exit from Bravo's "Chat Room," but it seems she's finally ready to let her feelings known about her short-lived experience. During an appearance on Lian Castillo's "Everyone Is Terrible" podcast on May 18, the TV personality called out her former co-stars, implying Gizelle Bryant, Porsha Williams, and Hannah Berner would steal her jokes.

"I felt like I didn't stand a chance after a while because if we did a segment about some topics, and then the showrunner would be like, 'Actually, can we do that whole act again?' If I had said something funny or clever, you know, that was about a topic, when we'd reshoot it, one of them would jump in with what I had just said as their own and that would be the cut that was used," Kate explained.

"I mean, it was like, what's the point of even being here?" the Florida native continued, noting she was no longer motivated at work. "I think I felt we were all like, 'Oh my gosh we're in it together. Yay! Let's got girls! Team. Let's do it!'" Kate added. "I realized pretty quickly that I was the only one that felt that way."

Kate's claims come days after she threw shade at Hannah, who announced her departure from "Summer House" on May 14. "Tell me you're fired without telling me you're fired #summerhouse," Kate tweeted.