Why Hannah Berner Won't Return To Summer House

"Summer House" star Hannah Berner announced she wouldn't be returning to the Bravo reality series. Hannah took to Instagram to let fans know she wouldn't be joining the cast of "Summer House" if Bravo renewed the series for Season 6, sending fans into mourning.

"Summer House" was an instant hit for Bravo in 2017 because it's a perfect cocktail of drinking, drama, and friendships in a posh mansion in the Hamptons. Hannah joined the cast of the Bravo series in Season 3 and quickly became a fan favorite because of her lively and fun personality.

In an exclusive Nicki Swift interview, the "Summer House" star revealed how she went from a "Bravo superfan" to a Bravo star. In her February 2021 interview, Hannah told Nicki Swift, "I was a big fan of Bravo. I actually hadn't seen 'Summer House,' but I love Bravo." Hannah turned her love for reality TV into a new gig through her connections on the show. The reality star told Nicki Swift, "I was working for a media company and I interviewed people from 'Summer House,' and I was becoming a little bit of a personality in the New York comedy scene. So, I think when they were looking for new people, they wanted natural relationships."

