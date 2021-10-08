How Prince Harry's New Partnership Is Hoping To Make A Big Change In Everyone's Life

Prince Harry has made it no secret that protecting the environment and being aware of one's own carbon footprint has always been very important to him. In fact, during an interview with WaterBear, the Duke of Sussex urged everyone to walk the walk rather than just talk when it comes to environmental issues and the climate crisis.

He added that fatherhood has given him even more of a reason to be mindful of saving the planet before it's too late. "The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire? I've always believed that hopefully we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it," he said in a video for the conservation streaming platform, per People.

And while Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have often been criticized for taking private jet flights and perhaps not being as mindful of their own carbon footprints, the royal's new eco-tourism project is off to a flying start — and quite literally, too. In fact, Harry's new partnership with Google and his Travalyst initiative, which is aimed to promote more sustainable tourism — might soon make a huge change in everyone's life, especially when it comes to traveling. Here's why.