The Only Thing Gwen Stefani Wants To Change About Blake Shelton

It's been six years since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first formed a relationship and we still just can't get enough. As noted by Billboard, the singers first met while working on NBC's "The Voice" and have documented their relationship throughout the years since announcing their romance in November 2015.

While some may want to shy away from talking about their relationships in interviews, Shelton and Stefani always seem happy to inform fans about their love for one another. While making an appearance on the "Tell Me About It" podcast (via E! News), Stefani opened up about their fairytale wedding. "It was literally one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be," she said. During the same episode, Stefani also gushed about why Shelton is the perfect man for her. "The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," the "Hollaback Girl" singer said. "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. He's just a good guy—he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

Even though Stefani is clearly head-over-heels in love with the country star, there is one thing she would like to change about him. Keep reading to find out.