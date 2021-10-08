The Only Thing Gwen Stefani Wants To Change About Blake Shelton
It's been six years since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first formed a relationship and we still just can't get enough. As noted by Billboard, the singers first met while working on NBC's "The Voice" and have documented their relationship throughout the years since announcing their romance in November 2015.
While some may want to shy away from talking about their relationships in interviews, Shelton and Stefani always seem happy to inform fans about their love for one another. While making an appearance on the "Tell Me About It" podcast (via E! News), Stefani opened up about their fairytale wedding. "It was literally one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be," she said. During the same episode, Stefani also gushed about why Shelton is the perfect man for her. "The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," the "Hollaback Girl" singer said. "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. He's just a good guy—he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."
Even though Stefani is clearly head-over-heels in love with the country star, there is one thing she would like to change about him. Keep reading to find out.
Gwen Stefani wishes Blake Shelton would write more songs
Gwen Stefani might love Blake Shelton for the man that he is, but there is one thing she would like to change about him. During an October 6 chat on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Shelton opened up about the song he wrote for Stefani on their big day. The duo's wedding was officiated by TV host Carson Daly and saw Shelton sing a newly-written song, titled "We Can Reach The Stars," when exchanging vows. "I didn't feel pressure because she didn't know I was going to do it, so I felt like there was really no bar to set right here," the "Nobody But You" hitmaker said. "And it was Carson's idea that we should write our own vows or whatever — have this piece just to say, before we say 'I do.'"
While Daly encouraged the couple to recite original vows, it may have been Stefani who encouraged Shelton to write his vows in a song, after all. "And Gwen ... is constantly on my a** about, I should be writing more songs. 'How come you don't write more songs?' And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, 'Well, you know, I'll step up and come up with something,' and so I did," he explained. Fans will be able to hear more of Shelton's talent as a songwriter, as the new song he penned for his wedding day is going to be featured on the deluxe edition of his album "Body Language."