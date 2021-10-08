How Meghan And Harry's Son Is Coming Into His Own

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, turned 2 in May, and became a big brother a month later. The busy toddler hasn't been seen much since the Sussex family moved to the United States, but he is said to be growing up quickly — and we're sure he's just the best big brother! Harry and Meghan have enjoyed spending time with their children in the privacy of their own home in Montecito, but they've also enjoyed being outdoors, with Harry taking Archie on bike rides or trips to the beach, according to the Independent.

Harry and Meghan don't share much about their children publicly, and they do a great job at shielding them from the press and the ever-present paparazzi. During their trip to New York City in September, Meghan was asked about her kids, but she gave very short responses. In regard to her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, Meghan said that the child is beautiful," according to the Mirror. When asked about Archie, Meghan simply responded with a thumbs up.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are committed to keeping their children out of the public eye, it seems that everyone is curious about how things are going, especially now that the Sussex household is a family of four (not counting the family dogs). Read on for some new insight.