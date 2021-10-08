How Meghan And Harry's Son Is Coming Into His Own
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, turned 2 in May, and became a big brother a month later. The busy toddler hasn't been seen much since the Sussex family moved to the United States, but he is said to be growing up quickly — and we're sure he's just the best big brother! Harry and Meghan have enjoyed spending time with their children in the privacy of their own home in Montecito, but they've also enjoyed being outdoors, with Harry taking Archie on bike rides or trips to the beach, according to the Independent.
Harry and Meghan don't share much about their children publicly, and they do a great job at shielding them from the press and the ever-present paparazzi. During their trip to New York City in September, Meghan was asked about her kids, but she gave very short responses. In regard to her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, Meghan said that the child is beautiful," according to the Mirror. When asked about Archie, Meghan simply responded with a thumbs up.
And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are committed to keeping their children out of the public eye, it seems that everyone is curious about how things are going, especially now that the Sussex household is a family of four (not counting the family dogs). Read on for some new insight.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son is really developing a personality all his own
A source told Us Weekly that Archie is really coming into his own, and he has developed "a lovable and sweet nature." Adding another child into the mix has been a wonderful gift, but there have been challenges, of course. "The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they're still extremely hands-on and try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part. It's been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it's twice the work, technically, because they've been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss," Us Weekly's source explained.
It's been quite the year for the Sussex family, with the addition of a new baby, but all seems to be going swimmingly. It's clear that Harry really loves being a dad. "I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity the last five months. Our little man is our number one priority, but then our work after that is the second priority," Harry said during a Zoom call with the Rugby Football League in August 2020, according to Glamour. Becoming a girl dad in the time since has undoubtedly made him even more grateful.