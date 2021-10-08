How Ellen Pompeo Is Rewarding Longtime Grey's Anatomy Fans

Ellen Pompeo understands the devotion of "Grey's Anatomy" fans and she chatted with Jimmy Kimmel on October 7 to explain her love of planting Easter eggs on the show.

Before they dove into that, Kimmel shared his predictions for Season 18 of the popular medical drama. "I predict Meredith Grey will get married this season and, I'm going to add, to Kanye West, playing himself," he said. "A lot of people think this is gonna be your last season. I think you added fuel to that fire." Pompeo shut down that rumor as she quipped, "I don't ever add fuel to any fire."

However, she did sort of add fuel to the fire with her behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Kimmel showed a tweet from a fan who noticed that Pompeo was wearing the same shirt in the Season 18 premiere that she wore during the series pilot. Pompeo was impressed at the eagle-eyed fan, joking, "I think all that stuff is property of ABC studios. They own us." She then explained that she started to plant clues for fans to find throughout the show. "It was my idea to pay homage to many things and many different seasons and give the audience things to watch out for and to plant Easter eggs," she explained. While Kimmel asked if there was a reason Pompeo was getting "sentimental," the actor played coy, instead highlighting how impressed she was with her fans.