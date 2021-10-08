Did Jared Kushner Really Tell The White House Staff This About Donald Trump?

Jared Kushner is not someone who often said much during his tenure at the White House, but he was a solid fixture during the Trump administration, as he was often seen standing next to Donald Trump either at the Oval Office and during official state visits and meetings with foreign dignitaries. As a senior advisor to the president, Kushner spent just as much time at the White House and around his father-in-law as his wife Ivanka Trump did. But it wasn't until well into 2017 that the public actually got to hear Kushner's voice for the first time during a Middle East conference, according to the New York Times. Needless to say, he had a lot of praise for his boss. "The president has a very long career of accomplishing things that a lot of people say were impossible," he said at the time.

Yet, according to Melania Trump's former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, Kushner certainly said more behind the scenes than he ever did in front of the cameras. In fact, Grisham claims in her book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House," that Kushner would boast about the kind of stronghold that he had over his wife's father, for better or for worse. Here's what she said.