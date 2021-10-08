Inside Justin Bieber's Emotional New Video With Diane Keaton

Justin Bieber's hit song "Ghost," off his sixth album "Justice," is a rhythmic bop that is designed to pull at the listener's heartstrings. In the chorus, the pop star croons, "I want you to know that if I can't be close to you / I'll settle for the ghost of you." The lyrics not only reference losing a loved one through death, but they also refer to the loss of love. "And I know a lot of people have; I know this has been a really challenging year where we've lost loved ones and relationships too," Bieber told Vogue in March,while discussing the track and relating it to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several fans speculated that the singer wrote the song about his ex, Selena Gomez, and Bieber did mention that a breakup could feel "like you're grieving that person," per Capital FM.

On the same day the Bieber released his "Justin Bieber: Our World" documentary, the mega star dropped the video for "Ghost," and he recruited film legend Diane Keaton for the moving visuals. Keaton had openly fawned over the "Peaches" singer in the past. While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015, the actor was shown spicy photos from Bieber's infamous Calvin Klein ad campaign. "Do you think he'd go on a date with me?" Keaton asked the host, per the Daily Mail. Soon after, Bieber appeared from behind the photo, and Keaton gushed over him.

Fast forward six years, and the two collaborated for one of Bieber's most emotional music videos.