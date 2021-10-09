Has Kate Middleton Had A Secret Hair And Makeup Makeover?
The Kate Middleton effect remains strong. What she wears and how she looks continues to influence beauty standards and fashion choices all over the world, as Harper's Bazaar notes.
In fact, of all the royals, Kate has the most powerful influence, beating out her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. To be fair, though, Kate is beating Meghan by a small margin. For example, a survey of 1,515 American consumers found that Kate had a 37.6% influence on making items more desirable to American shoppers, while Meghan had a 35% influence in the same survey, conducted by Brand Finance, a U.K.-based consulting company, via Harper's Bazaar.
It makes sense, then, that when Kate steps out for an event, she's photographed from head to toe. Things were no different at the premiere for the latest James Bond flick, "No Time to Die," where she arrived with Prince William. And while she always looks incredible, Kate looked especially stunning at this event. Here's what went down with her reported secret makeover.
Kate Middleton's impeccable glamour at the James Bond premiere
Kate Middleton was the golden star at the James Bond premiere on September 28. She arrived in a gold, bejeweled dress by Jenny Packham, a long-time favorite of the duchess. The dress was cinched at the waist and boasted a cape, per Town & Country.
While she's typically spotted in makeup when she leaves the house, Kate's usual look is more muted and natural. However, at the movie premiere, she gave off a much more glamorous appeal. Makeup artist Sara Sordillo told Hello! Magazine that Kate's changed look came from false eyelashes. She combined a natural, "fluffy" pair with a rich, smoky eye. Sordillo explained the appeal: "The false lashes have a lifted appearance which helps to open up the eyes and give a youthful appearance."
And it wasn't just Kate's dress that was glowing. The duchess' skin looked absolutely radiant at the premiere and in the days following, where she was photographed at other events. Skin consultant Abbi Ingram told Hello! that this look can be achieved with Vitamin C serums, which are especially useful in the fall and winter months, where dry weather can leave skin looking dull. It looks like Kate has done it again, and while we might not step out in gilded capes, we can certainly concoct reasons to pop on some lashes and use brightening serums!