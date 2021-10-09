Has Kate Middleton Had A Secret Hair And Makeup Makeover?

The Kate Middleton effect remains strong. What she wears and how she looks continues to influence beauty standards and fashion choices all over the world, as Harper's Bazaar notes.

In fact, of all the royals, Kate has the most powerful influence, beating out her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. To be fair, though, Kate is beating Meghan by a small margin. For example, a survey of 1,515 American consumers found that Kate had a 37.6% influence on making items more desirable to American shoppers, while Meghan had a 35% influence in the same survey, conducted by Brand Finance, a U.K.-based consulting company, via Harper's Bazaar.

It makes sense, then, that when Kate steps out for an event, she's photographed from head to toe. Things were no different at the premiere for the latest James Bond flick, "No Time to Die," where she arrived with Prince William. And while she always looks incredible, Kate looked especially stunning at this event. Here's what went down with her reported secret makeover.