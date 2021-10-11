Is Taraji P. Henson Embarking On A Brand New Career?
It looks like Taraji P. Henson could be adding a brand new title to her already impressive résumé. Last year, for example, the "Empire" star announced that she would be co-hosting a new Facebook Watch series with longtime friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, named "Peace of Mind with Taraji." Launched in December 2020, the podcast sees Henson and Jenkins discussing mental health issues, particularly in the Black community, alongside therapists, celebrities, and fans.
So far, celebrity guests to have appeared on the show include Gabrielle Union, Mary J. Blige, Tamar Braxton, Gabourey Sidibe, Asian Doll, and Jay Pharaoh (per Facebook Watch). "I've long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling," the actor said in a statement to Variety in October 2020.
For Henson, mental health is a topic that hits home, as her father suffered from PTSD after returning from the Vietnam war. "[My father] was very honest about his struggles," she told Fast Company in May. "He was unapologetically himself. I learned [from him] that it's okay to fall. And just get back up and don't fall in that hole again." And now, the "Peace of Mind with Taraji" host might be ready to embark on a new career.
Taraji P. Henson is ready to sing it out
Taraji P. Henson is now venturing into music. Speaking with "Good Morning America" on October 6, the actor discussed her upcoming role on the Disney+ musical "Muppets Haunted House." At one point, co-host Robin Roberts complimented Henson on her singing voice and asked if she planned to pursue music as a career.
"I actually have an EP that I'm working on," Henson revealed. "Surprise!" Later in the interview, she further explained what she's currently up to music-wise. "I'm just working on some really good, feel-good music," she continued. "I'm not trying to toot my own horn here, but it was time for a pivot because I've done so many iconic roles, you know what I mean? It's like, I can't just, you know...acting it has to be something that excites me and challenges me."
Henson's budding music career isn't that surprising, though, as fans have previously heard her sing on "Saturday Night Live" and "Hustle & Flow." Jussie Smullet, who co-starred with Henson on "Empire," even admitted that she can "sing her butt off" (via Detroit News). This time, however, Henson felt it was time to take it seriously. "So it's about just continuing to challenge myself," Henson explained. "I kept saying that music, I might have missed it because I became a mother so early on in college, but God has other plans for me because the music is just really falling in my lap." We can't wait to hear it!