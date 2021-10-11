Is Taraji P. Henson Embarking On A Brand New Career?

It looks like Taraji P. Henson could be adding a brand new title to her already impressive résumé. Last year, for example, the "Empire" star announced that she would be co-hosting a new Facebook Watch series with longtime friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, named "Peace of Mind with Taraji." Launched in December 2020, the podcast sees Henson and Jenkins discussing mental health issues, particularly in the Black community, alongside therapists, celebrities, and fans.

So far, celebrity guests to have appeared on the show include Gabrielle Union, Mary J. Blige, Tamar Braxton, Gabourey Sidibe, Asian Doll, and Jay Pharaoh (per Facebook Watch). "I've long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling," the actor said in a statement to Variety in October 2020.

For Henson, mental health is a topic that hits home, as her father suffered from PTSD after returning from the Vietnam war. "[My father] was very honest about his struggles," she told Fast Company in May. "He was unapologetically himself. I learned [from him] that it's okay to fall. And just get back up and don't fall in that hole again." And now, the "Peace of Mind with Taraji" host might be ready to embark on a new career.