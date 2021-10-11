The Oddness Surrounding Brian Laundrie's Case Explained

The FBI is still looking for Brian Laundrie, who is believed to have left his Florida home in early September, and hasn't been seen since. Prior to his disappearance, Laundrie had been on a cross country road trip with his fiancee, Gabby Petito. The two set out in July, according to CBS News, planning several stops at various national parks along their route. They started a YouTube channel to share vlogs and other videos about their four-month van trip, which was unexpectedly cut short.

Things seemed to change course on August 12 when Laundrie and Petito got into some kind of fight in Moab, Utah, and police got involved when someone else called 911, according to CNN. Reports that came in claimed that a man had struck a woman, but police say that the couple didn't want to press charges of any kind. That night, Laundrie stayed in a hotel room, and Petito slept in the van.

Then, things started getting confusing. Laundrie "flew home [to Florida] to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip," Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told CNN. He flew back out to rejoin Petito on August 23, and the two were seen together on August 27. At the beginning of September, however, Laundrie showed up at his parents' home in Florida — in the van that he and Petito had been living in — without Petito. And this is where the oddness picks up.