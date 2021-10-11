How Did Princess Diana Set The Stage For Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are often compared to Princess Diana. Although Prince William and Prince Harry's mother died long before she ever got to meet her would-be daughter-in-laws, both women have taken cues from her over the years. Whether it be a tribute to Diana by way of a similar outfit, or involvement in a charity or cause that was close to Diana's heart, both Kate and Meghan have kept Diana's memory alive without ever knowing her personally. Both families have also given one child "Diana" as a middle name in honor of their late grandmother; Princess Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Meghan and Harry's newborn is named Lilibet Diana.

Diana's memory is one that is never too far from William and Harry's minds, either, and both have spoken about their mom at some of the most very special times in their lives. For example, after Harry and Meghan got engaged, Harry was asked how his mom and Meghan would have gotten along, and Harry said they would have been "thick as thieves," (via YouTube). And, on Mother's Day each year, the Cambridge children make cards for their late grandmother, according to Insider.

Although Diana is no longer alive, she is still very much a part of her boys' lives, and she has really paved the way for Kate and Meghan. Keep reading to find out how.