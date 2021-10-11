How Did Princess Diana Set The Stage For Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are often compared to Princess Diana. Although Prince William and Prince Harry's mother died long before she ever got to meet her would-be daughter-in-laws, both women have taken cues from her over the years. Whether it be a tribute to Diana by way of a similar outfit, or involvement in a charity or cause that was close to Diana's heart, both Kate and Meghan have kept Diana's memory alive without ever knowing her personally. Both families have also given one child "Diana" as a middle name in honor of their late grandmother; Princess Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Meghan and Harry's newborn is named Lilibet Diana.
Diana's memory is one that is never too far from William and Harry's minds, either, and both have spoken about their mom at some of the most very special times in their lives. For example, after Harry and Meghan got engaged, Harry was asked how his mom and Meghan would have gotten along, and Harry said they would have been "thick as thieves," (via YouTube). And, on Mother's Day each year, the Cambridge children make cards for their late grandmother, according to Insider.
Although Diana is no longer alive, she is still very much a part of her boys' lives, and she has really paved the way for Kate and Meghan. Keep reading to find out how.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle take cues from Princess Diana's life
Royal expert Elizabeth Holmes spoke to Us Weekly about how Princess Diana really set the stage for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. "She sort of broke the mold and she sort of set the stage for everything that we see, in terms of excitement around royal women today. She was young, she was gorgeous. She was standing tall and blonde, and she knew how to play to the cameras," Holmes said. "She was everywhere. You know, she became this, like, global media superstar," she added.
Both Kate and Meghan further modernized their roles within the royal family, and became independent superstars in their own rights, not unlike the Princess of Wales. Although both women live their lives in ways that best work for them on an individual basis, it seems abundantly clear that they are continuing to cultivate the path that Diana first carved out — and both duchesses are doing a great job. Diana's dear friend — and Prince William and Prince Harry's aunt — Sarah Ferguson previously told People magazine that Diana would be so proud of her boys in regard to their respective wives. "If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen,' because each has got her own voice," Ferguson said.