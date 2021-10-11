The Tragic Death Of Oz Star Granville Adams

Upon learning the news of Granville Adams death, many of the late actor's colleagues took to social media to pay their respects. "I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it," Adams co-star and close friend, Kirk Acevedo, penned in a solemn tweet before adding, "Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then... Rest easy my friend." Showrunner and producer for "Oz" Tom Fontana also honored Adams with a loving tribute. "Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest," he wrote in an Instagram post along with a photo of Adams.

As further evidence of the strong relationships Adam cultivated with his co-workers during his time on earth, it was Tom Fontana along with his "Oz" co-star Dean Winters who created a Go Fund Me campaign for Adams in an effort to offset his healthcare and living expenses following his cancer diagnosis. "Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay," Fontana and Winters wrote about Adams' predicament on the crowdfunding platform. While the initial goal was set at $69,550, the campaign quickly surpassed the original amount garnering nearly $100,000 for the ailing actor — proving without a doubt that Adams was loved by many.

Our most sincere condolences go out to Adams' loved ones during this difficult time.