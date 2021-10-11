The Tragic Death Of Oz Star Granville Adams
Actor Granville Adams has died. News of the actor's tragic death was confirmed on October 10 in a post from Adams' Instagram account. "Today our beloved Granville Adams has passed and is now with God," the somber post began. "After a long hard-fought battle with cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed."
The talented thespian, perhaps best known for his roles in HBO's "Oz" and the popular crime drama "Homicide: Life On The Streets," seemingly first announced his cancer diagnosis in December 2020 with a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed and short caption that read, "F*** CANCER!" Since then, he continued to use Instagram to share updates on his prognosis, all while appearing to remain both optimistic and hopeful. In the last post penned by Adams he shared another photo of himself in the hospital bed along with the caption, "135 pounds of post radiation badness," followed by three strong-arm emojis.
Granville Adams' colleagues are reeling following his death
Upon learning the news of Granville Adams death, many of the late actor's colleagues took to social media to pay their respects. "I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it," Adams co-star and close friend, Kirk Acevedo, penned in a solemn tweet before adding, "Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then... Rest easy my friend." Showrunner and producer for "Oz" Tom Fontana also honored Adams with a loving tribute. "Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest," he wrote in an Instagram post along with a photo of Adams.
As further evidence of the strong relationships Adam cultivated with his co-workers during his time on earth, it was Tom Fontana along with his "Oz" co-star Dean Winters who created a Go Fund Me campaign for Adams in an effort to offset his healthcare and living expenses following his cancer diagnosis. "Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay," Fontana and Winters wrote about Adams' predicament on the crowdfunding platform. While the initial goal was set at $69,550, the campaign quickly surpassed the original amount garnering nearly $100,000 for the ailing actor — proving without a doubt that Adams was loved by many.
Our most sincere condolences go out to Adams' loved ones during this difficult time.