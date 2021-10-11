Why Is Joel Osteen Returning Over $4 Million Dollars To The Government?

It feels like it was just yesterday when news broke about pastor Joel Osteen and his Houston megachurch closing its doors on the Hurricane Harvey flood victims back in 2017. Now, Osteen and his Houston megachurch are in proverbial hot water again, but this time, it's for financial reasons.

Whether one believes that COVID-19 hitting the world was an act from God or not, during the peak of the pandemic when everything was looking bleak, many small businesses were calling for help to save them from closing down. Many workers were laid off, and many business owners could hardly afford to keep their businesses from crumbling. As Osteen told Church Executive in an April 2020 interview, "This is such a time of uncertainty, but I do believe this is when we turn to our faith. This is when you can feel that peace and that hope to get through it."

However, some social media spectators were skeptical of his message, given Osteen's massive wealth. As former HRC press secretary Charlotte Clymer criticized via Twitter, "Eager for the wider world to realize Joel Osteen is a pioneer in shameless grifting. The only person Joel Osteen really cares about is Joel Osteen." The massive fortune Osteen has collected from his career is hardly a secret, so why does he now owe over $4 million dollars to the U.S. government? Keep reading for all the details.