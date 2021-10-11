Inside The Disturbing Allegations Of How Women Were Treated In Britney Spears' Family
In a major victory for the singer, a court ruled that Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, must give up on his conservator status. Per the BBC, Jamie voluntarily stepped down in August, and was officially suspended as conservator by a Los Angeles judge in September. Britney now has a temporary conservator, but could see herself out of the situation as soon as November — something which the pop star has desired for years.
According to Insider, Britney's conservatorship status dates back to 2008, when the LA County Supreme Court ordered an emergency conservatorship for the "Toxic" singer after her "several public mental breakdowns." The court decided to appoint her father as her conservator. However, it was only in June that the world heard about the true nature of the conservatorship from the singer herself when she criticized the arrangement in court. "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense. The laws need to change," she told the court (per NPR).
With the end of the conservatorship finally, possibly on the horizon, there's plenty for Britney to look forward to. However, the court proceedings — along with the #FreeBritney movement — have shed more light on the Spears family. Now other members of the family are speaking out about the family's bad reputation for the treatment of women.
The men in Britney Spears' family are 'something awful'
This portion contains discussion of child sexual abuse.
Extended members of the Spears family are speaking out in light of Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. "These Spears men are something awful," John Mark Spears, Jamie Spears' half-brother, told the New York Post. "They've gotten away with so much, especially to their women, for years." John claimed that the issues in the family go back to June Austin Spears, Jamie and John Mark's father who would beat his children violently. "He ruined [Britney's grandmother] Emma Jean and he ruined my mama," John said. "He shipped them both off to Mandeville [a former mental institution] from time to time. So I'm not too surprised about what Jamie's done to Britney. It's all about control with the Spears men."
More stories of abuse emerged. Britney's aunt and Jamie's half-sister Leigh Ann Spears Wrather alleged that their father sexually abused her and raped her at least once before she ran away from home at the age of 16. "I've been dealing with it my whole life. He used to line us kids up and whip us. ... I hope he's burning in hell," she said. Wrather also spoke about how her father forced her mother to take drugs. "When I heard that Britney was put on lithium for a while I almost couldn't believe it but it made sense," she added. "Typical for this family and how they treat their women."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).