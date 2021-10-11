Inside The Disturbing Allegations Of How Women Were Treated In Britney Spears' Family

In a major victory for the singer, a court ruled that Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, must give up on his conservator status. Per the BBC, Jamie voluntarily stepped down in August, and was officially suspended as conservator by a Los Angeles judge in September. Britney now has a temporary conservator, but could see herself out of the situation as soon as November — something which the pop star has desired for years.

According to Insider, Britney's conservatorship status dates back to 2008, when the LA County Supreme Court ordered an emergency conservatorship for the "Toxic" singer after her "several public mental breakdowns." The court decided to appoint her father as her conservator. However, it was only in June that the world heard about the true nature of the conservatorship from the singer herself when she criticized the arrangement in court. "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense. The laws need to change," she told the court (per NPR).

With the end of the conservatorship finally, possibly on the horizon, there's plenty for Britney to look forward to. However, the court proceedings — along with the #FreeBritney movement — have shed more light on the Spears family. Now other members of the family are speaking out about the family's bad reputation for the treatment of women.