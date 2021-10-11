The Nickname Finn Wittrock Gave To The American Horror Story Cast

Since 2014, Finn Wittrock has remained a mainstay in "American Horror Story." Barring "Cult" and "Apocalypse," Wittrock has truly made his mark on the series — from killer Dandy Mott on "Freak Show" to torn father Harry Gardner on "Red Tide." It takes a top-tier actor to embody such chameleonic roles throughout the anthology series, but series creator Ryan Murphy arguably struck gold upon casting Wittrock. So much so, that Wittrock has transcended his time in "American Horror Story" to Murphy's other realms, including "American Crime Story" and "Ratched."

To be amongst the likes of Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, and Sarah Paulson surely implies that you've joined a rank of an elite acting bunch. On top of that, to be rotated within Murphy's growing universe of avant-garde programming certainly means that Wittrock has climbed the upper echelon — a road that surely was not easy for the Juilliard-trained actor. But for over half a decade, Wittrock has embraced this new career-high and has even coined an adorable nickname for his "American Horror Story" family.

So what nickname did Finn Wittrock give to the "American Horror Story" cast? Read on to find out!