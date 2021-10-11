Has Owen Wilson Really Never Met His Third Child?

Owen Wilson's dating history with the mothers of his children can best be described as complicated. The "Wedding Crashers" star had his first son, Robert, with his ex-girlfriend Jade Duell. His second son, Finn, was with fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist, who had never officially been his girlfriend, but had casually dated the actor since 2003, per Bustle.

The situation between Wilson and Lindqvist had added drama because she was still married when she discovered she was pregnant with Wilson's child. When Lindqvist was still pregnant with Finn, she announced that while she and Wilson planned to co-parent, there were no plans for the duo to romantically reconnect. "Owen is very involved with the pregnancy," a source told Us Weekly in 2013 (via the Daily Mail). "He isn't in a relationship with Caroline, nor do they plan to be in one, but he is very supportive of everything," the insider added.

In August, the "Loki" actor did a feature story with Esquire, where he opened up about fatherhood and the marvels of raising his two boys. Wilson told an anecdote about Finn jokingly saying, "Thank you ... for nothing," and how it struck him. "It's funny how we get cast in these roles, because it seems like just yesterday I was the one muttering 'for nothing,' and now I'm the person in this role," Wilson told the outlet. While discussing parenthood, Wilson was effusive about his boys, but did not mention his third child. Keep reading to find out if the actor has a relationship with his daughter.