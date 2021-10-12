Tom Bergeron Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Dancing With The Stars
In July 2020, Tom Bergeron found out that he would no longer be the host of "Dancing With the Stars." At the time, Bergeron didn't say much about the reasons he was let go, and tried to keep things positive in his Twitter announcement. "[I was] just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron wrote. Bergeron's co-host, Erin Andrews, also lost her job in the shocking switch up. The very next day, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that supermodel Tyra Banks would be the new host of the show.
There has been a great deal of speculation surrounding Bergeron's "DWTS" departure, and a lot of push-back from fans, who have vowed to no longer watch the show without Bergeron as host. And while both Bergeron and ABC have been fairly tight-lipped when it comes to what may have happened behind-the-scenes or the real reason that Bergeron was let go. Until now. Keep reading to find out what Bergeron has revealed about his "DWTS" exit.
A disagreement over casting may have been the reason producers fired Tom Bergeron
On the September 13 episode of "Bob Saget's Here for You" podcast, Tom Bergeron opened up about the reasons why he was let go from "Dancing With the Stars." "In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," Bergeron began. He explained that he was asked to give him input for the upcoming season back in 2019. "'We were on the cusp of an election year as well, so I said that the only thing that I would say is, let's play to our strength. Let's be an oasis for two hours every week from all of the nonsense and the divisiveness going on right now. And let's just not put political people in," Bergeron said.
During his sit-down with Bob Saget, Bergeron seemed to suggest that the casting of Sean Spicer may have been the straw that broke the camel's back, so-to-speak, according to the Daily Mail. "I prepared a statement that I released that did not specify a person or a party because that was never the issue with me. Whether it was somebody I voted for or didn't, I didn't think a political person was an appropriate for the show. But also for the time that we were going to be on which really was the cusp of the presidential election campaign. We differed on that. I was public about that. I don't think that sat well with the producer or the network," Bergeron added.