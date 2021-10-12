Tom Bergeron Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Dancing With The Stars

On the September 13 episode of "Bob Saget's Here for You" podcast, Tom Bergeron opened up about the reasons why he was let go from "Dancing With the Stars." "In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," Bergeron began. He explained that he was asked to give him input for the upcoming season back in 2019. "'We were on the cusp of an election year as well, so I said that the only thing that I would say is, let's play to our strength. Let's be an oasis for two hours every week from all of the nonsense and the divisiveness going on right now. And let's just not put political people in," Bergeron said.

During his sit-down with Bob Saget, Bergeron seemed to suggest that the casting of Sean Spicer may have been the straw that broke the camel's back, so-to-speak, according to the Daily Mail. "I prepared a statement that I released that did not specify a person or a party because that was never the issue with me. Whether it was somebody I voted for or didn't, I didn't think a political person was an appropriate for the show. But also for the time that we were going to be on which really was the cusp of the presidential election campaign. We differed on that. I was public about that. I don't think that sat well with the producer or the network," Bergeron added.