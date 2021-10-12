Is Dog The Bounty Hunter Really Ending His Search For Brian Laundrie?

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter launched his own search for fugitive Brian Laundrie back in September, according to TMZ. Laundrie has been missing since early September, after he returned home from a cross-country road trip that he had taken with his fiancee, Gabby Petito. Laundrie showed up in Florida without Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming on September 19, according to Reuters. Her death was ruled a homicide, but Laundrie has not been named a suspect; he is considered a person of interest. A manhunt for Laundrie picked up in intensity after a warrant for his arrest was issued. According to Insider, Laundrie used an "unauthorized" debit card, leading to the warrant.

Dog was inspired to get involved in this particular case because he wants justice for Gabby Petito's family. As Fox News reports, Dog lost a daughter who was Gabby's age, so he has a sort of personal connection to it. He has received thousands of tips on Laundrie's whereabouts, and even uncovered a major piece to the puzzle. He told Fox News that one of the tips he received suggested that Laundrie camped at Fort De Soto with his parents after his return to Florida. That ended up checking out thanks to video surveillance obtained from the park, which has helped piece Laundrie's moves together. However, while many people have been confident that Dog would be the one to find Laundrie, he has been forced to change course. Keep reading to find out why.