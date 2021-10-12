The Many Red Flags That Plagued Charles And Diana's Marriage

You get couples who seem like polar opposites on the outside (he loves hiking, she's more of a couch girl), but end up enjoying long and happy lives together. Then you get couples who seem perfectly matched, but crash and burn faster than you can say "acrimonious divorce." The most famous example of a "perfect on paper, disaster in reality" has to be the doomed coupling of Prince Charles and Lady Diana. At first, Diana's youth and own aristocratic background made her a promising candidate to be by Charles' side when he eventually became king, but their time together wasn't meant to last.

The royal pair's whirlwind romance gripped the world in the 1980s, with many who considered it a fairytale come to life. After all, what young girl hasn't dreamt about being swept off her feet by a handsome prince? But the fairytale quickly became less Disney and more gritty HBO interpretation, with their mutual unhappiness becoming more and more apparent in their 15 years of marriage.

It's glaringly obvious today that Charles and Diana were never meant to be. But, as hindsight is always 20/20, what about back when their romance was fresh? Were there any warning signs that forever was not in their future?