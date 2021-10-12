Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox's Relationship Isn't As Perfect As They'd Like You To Think

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got together, the world has been collectively fascinated by their love story. The pair were like magnets in March 2020 on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass," and were instantly drawn to one another. Now, in a new interview with British GQ, the stars opened up about their relationship like never before, including their unusual first kiss and romantic first date.

The rapper — who's real name is Colson Baker — described his first intimate moment with the "Transformers" actor, telling the magazine, "Even our first kiss, she wouldn't kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other's breath and then she just left."

Fox explained she was simply trying to protect her heart even though she knew the second she laid eyes on him that he was going to be someone important in her life. "The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'" she added. From there, the two went on a picnic date that ended with them on "the roof [of the Roxy Theatre] and played pop punk and made out," MGK recalled.

Clearly, MGK and Fox's connection is undeniable, but they also made it clear that not everything is as perfect as it seems.