A Famous Actress Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like
Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actress appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Making her first onscreen appearance in "Married... with Children" in 1995, Markle spent nearly two-and-a-half decades under the Hollywood sun before eventually jetting off for the clouds in the UK. After meeting on a blind date in 2016, Meghan and her eventual husband Prince Harry immediately hit it off. It was this relationship that ultimately served as a portent of doom for Meghan's acting career, as the former TV star soon bowed out of her full-time Hollywood gig.
Despite working on "Suits" for seven years, Meghan's fellow castmates weren't the only ones who have felt her presence directly. In fact, one major actor, whom you may recognize from FX, even attended college with Meghan and spilled all the beans about her time with the Duchess of Sussex. Who is this actor, you ask? Read on to find out!
Lily Rabe attended college with Meghan Markle and had this to say
"American Horror Story" mainstay Lily Rabe has demonstrated an acting prowess unto her own over her decade-run on the popular FX series. Rabe, who has appeared from 2011's "Murder House" to the series' most recent season "Double Feature," has portrayed an eclectic set of characters throughout the series' run — from a demon-possessed nun to Stevie Nicks-obsessed witch. It was her time at Northwestern University (earning a Bachelor of Science in Theatre in the process) where she honed her acting skills and met none other than the future Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Meghan, the former actress-turned-royal, also attended Northwestern alongside Rabe. In an October interview with 9Honey, Rabe opened up about her experience with Meghan, and much like the duchess' "Suits" co-stars, the actor had nothing but positive things to say. "She was a few years ahead of me but yes, we had I believe the same acting teacher and met sort of early on when I was a freshman," Rabe revealed to the outlet.
"I was introduced by our acting teacher that [Meghan] would show me the ropes and show me around campus a little bit, and she was very lovely," Rabe further added. And though the two would later cross paths again in life, Rabe admitted that she hadn't seen Meghan "in a while." Who would've guessed an "American Horror Story" and "Suits" collab was secretly brewing on the campus on Northwestern way back when?!