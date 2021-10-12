The Tragic Death Of Wham! Bassist Deon Estus

Deon Estus — a legendary bassist and longtime member of Wham! — has died, the New York Post reports. The 65-year-old musician's death was confirmed on October 11 via his official Twitter account with a somber tweet that read, "It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning. Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."

Estus is survived by his partner, Brenda Kaye Pearce, who also posted an online tribute to remember the Wham! bassist. "My dearest, closest partner and significant other of 4 years transitioned and all I can remember is our last conversation the day before," Pearce penned in a solemn Facebook post. "My heart will need time to heal. R.I.P. Deon. Love you forever."

As reported by the New York Post, Estus enjoyed a successful career during his time on this earth, working with the legendary English duo Wham! — consisting of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley — for decades. He also performed with many other greats including the famed Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner, Frank Zappa, and Elton John.