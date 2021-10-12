What Did Zendaya Just Reveal About Tom Holland?

During an October 12 interview with InStyle, Zendaya referred to her on and off-screen man, Tom Holland, as a perfectionist. "Seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist," she divulged. "Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that," she continued.

Still, Zendaya was adamant that it's not all work and no play for Holland. "He's a fun time," Zendaya dished. "Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British," she added. Perhaps, things are getting so intense between the new couple that Zendaya's starting to develop a sympathetic accent?