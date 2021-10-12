What Really Went Down At Cardi B's Star-Studded Birthday Party

On October 11, Rapper and proud Libra Cardi B turned 29 years old. As expected, fellow celebs and took to social media to share their well wishes. "Happy birthday to this sweet sweet soul," Halle Berry tweeted. "Hope you have the most beautiful day @iamcardib xx." Berry's birthday wishes didn't go unnoticed, though, as Cardi couldn't hide her excitement over the unexpected message. "Thank you soooo much," the "Bodak Yellow" star wrote in a quote tweet. "Like imagine Halle Berry wishing you a happy birthday? Like omgg."

But perhaps the most surprising birthday wishes came from Beyoncé herself. On the day of Cardi's birthday, the superstar's official website featured the phrase "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CARDI B," accompanied by an adorable childhood picture of the rapper (via The Neighborhood Talk). Iconic!

But of course, a celeb's birthday wouldn't be complete without a huge party. And this year, Cardi picked a special theme. "I'm having a dancehall party for my birthday on Monday," the rapper tweeted on October 9. "I would like to see my ladies dress up as Dancehall Queens." The next day, she reiterated how guests should be dressed. "The Dress code is dancehall," Cardi wrote. "Bring out ya best Caribbean Dancehall looks!" In another tweet, she even joked about performing her 2017 dancehall "Island Girls" verse. Though there's no footage of Cardi rapping the song at her birthday party, the event was still one for the books.