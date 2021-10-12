What Really Went Down At Cardi B's Star-Studded Birthday Party
On October 11, Rapper and proud Libra Cardi B turned 29 years old. As expected, fellow celebs and took to social media to share their well wishes. "Happy birthday to this sweet sweet soul," Halle Berry tweeted. "Hope you have the most beautiful day @iamcardib xx." Berry's birthday wishes didn't go unnoticed, though, as Cardi couldn't hide her excitement over the unexpected message. "Thank you soooo much," the "Bodak Yellow" star wrote in a quote tweet. "Like imagine Halle Berry wishing you a happy birthday? Like omgg."
But perhaps the most surprising birthday wishes came from Beyoncé herself. On the day of Cardi's birthday, the superstar's official website featured the phrase "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CARDI B," accompanied by an adorable childhood picture of the rapper (via The Neighborhood Talk). Iconic!
But of course, a celeb's birthday wouldn't be complete without a huge party. And this year, Cardi picked a special theme. "I'm having a dancehall party for my birthday on Monday," the rapper tweeted on October 9. "I would like to see my ladies dress up as Dancehall Queens." The next day, she reiterated how guests should be dressed. "The Dress code is dancehall," Cardi wrote. "Bring out ya best Caribbean Dancehall looks!" In another tweet, she even joked about performing her 2017 dancehall "Island Girls" verse. Though there's no footage of Cardi rapping the song at her birthday party, the event was still one for the books.
Cardi B's 29th birthday party was full of surprises
Cardi B's 29th birthday party went down the night of Monday, October 11. Per TMZ, the star-studded bash took place at Los Angeles' River Studios, with guests such as Lizzo, Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Megan Thee Stallion, Winnie Harlow, Chance The Rapper, Karrueche Tran, and more. As previously mentioned, Cardi had a "Dancehall Queens"-themed party, with Jamaican performers, dancers, and (of course) food.
According to TMZ, attendees enjoyed Caribbean delicacies like jerk chicken, oxtail, and rice and plantains. As far as beverages, the party served endless cocktails. And once those drinks started flowing, some of Cardi's guests let loose. In particular, Teyana Taylor and Ella Mai had a wild dance-off in the middle of the dancefloor (via The Neighborhood Talk). Megan Thee Stallion even took to the stage and twerked during Spice's performance (per Twitter). Then, Normani showed off her "Wild Side" by performing a split for the birthday girl, as seen in this Twitter clip.
Cardi's husband Offset, meanwhile, was by her side all night. In one particular video, the couple can be seen dancing and singing along to the DJ's tracks (how cute!). At some point during the night, the Migos member interrupted the party to unveil a big surprise. For Cardi's 29th, Offset gifted his wife with a new mansion in the Dominican Republic (her parents' home country), complete with a pool on the roof. What an amazing night!