What Did Ella Travolta Just Say About Her Famous Dad, John?

The Travoltas have had quite the tumultuous year, as the family lost their beloved Kelly Preston back in 2020 to breast cancer. John Travolta took to Instagram at the time of his wife's death to share the news with fans. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while," he wrote.

The "Grease" actor did just that and even revealed to Kevin Hart on his Peacock talk show, "Hart to Heart," the discussions he had with his youngest son, Ben, after Preston died. "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" the actor recalled (via People). "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben ... you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'" Preston and Travolta shared three kids together over the course of their nearly 30 years of marriage. The couple tragically lost their first son, Jett, to a seizure back in 2009, per ABC News.

Travolta extended his love to his daughter as well, taking to social media to share sweet words with her in celebration of Father-Daughter day.