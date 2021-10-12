The Rock Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Vin Diesel

The tension between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel on the set of "The Fast and the Furious" movies could almost be ripped from one of the franchise's scripts.

In 2016, The Rock sent social media ablaze when he made an incendiary Instagram post that took aim at his male castmates. "My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story," The Rock wrote in the since-deleted post (via ABC News). He also made overtures to them as "candy a**" co-stars.

Later that month, The Rock followed up that post with another Instagram upload which appeared to be an olive branch. "Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs," the actor wrote in a lengthy caption after filming concluded on "Fast & Furious 8." At the time, there were reports that The Rock and Diesel had a secret on-set meeting to hash out their differences, and a few years later, The Rock thanked Diesel on Instagram for helping support his "Fast and the Furious" spinoff "Hobbs and Shaw."

Diesel addressed the issues with his former co-star in an interview with Men's Health in June. "My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be," the "Bloodshot" star said. When word of Diesel's comments reached The Rock, he first chose to take the high road — but he didn't keep his true feelings quiet for long.