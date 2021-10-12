The Rock Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Vin Diesel
The tension between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel on the set of "The Fast and the Furious" movies could almost be ripped from one of the franchise's scripts.
In 2016, The Rock sent social media ablaze when he made an incendiary Instagram post that took aim at his male castmates. "My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story," The Rock wrote in the since-deleted post (via ABC News). He also made overtures to them as "candy a**" co-stars.
Later that month, The Rock followed up that post with another Instagram upload which appeared to be an olive branch. "Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs," the actor wrote in a lengthy caption after filming concluded on "Fast & Furious 8." At the time, there were reports that The Rock and Diesel had a secret on-set meeting to hash out their differences, and a few years later, The Rock thanked Diesel on Instagram for helping support his "Fast and the Furious" spinoff "Hobbs and Shaw."
Diesel addressed the issues with his former co-star in an interview with Men's Health in June. "My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be," the "Bloodshot" star said. When word of Diesel's comments reached The Rock, he first chose to take the high road — but he didn't keep his true feelings quiet for long.
The Rock clarified his feelings about Vin Diesel
In a recent cover story of Vanity Fair, The Rock took shots at Vin Diesel. During the interview, the "Jumanji" star was asked about the infamous "candy a**" Instagram post, and the WWE legend helped by offering his definition of the term. "Life is so much easier, I have found, when you are not full of s***. And a 'candy a**' is completely full of s***," he added. The Rock said he made the post after having a rough day. He regretted taking those feelings public, but did not regret his strong words. "No, I meant what I said. ... But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do," he told the outlet.
According to The Rock, he and Diesel have different "philosophies" when it comes to their jobs. "It's the philosophy of going into work every day. Looking at everybody as equal partners," is how the actor described his own philosophy. He inferred that Diesel was not as respectful to fellow cast and crew while filming.
Apparently, the secret meeting between the two to bury the hatchet did take place, but no peace was actually made. " ... I would call it a meeting of clarity," the "Jumanji" star told Vanity Fair. The two actors simply agreed to disagree. "It really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there," he said.