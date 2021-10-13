Did Britney Spears Just Completely Shade Her Sister Once Again?

Britney Spears' relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has been called into question by fans all over the globe. Although Britney has not clearly expressed that she and her sister aren't on good terms, many people have pieced such together based on what Britney had to say in court on June 23. During her virtual appearance, Britney told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that her family did "nothing" when her dad was mistreating her, according to the full transcript provided by CNN. Meanwhile, court documents obtained by The Blast last year indicate that Jamie Lynn became a trustee of "SJB Revocable Trust," which belongs to Britney, in 2018. It's unclear if that move was approved by Britney.

In addition, the "Piece of Me" singer has spoken out about her sister performing her songs, and how that has upset her. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes," Britney captioned an Instagram post on July 17. Earlier that month, Jamie Lynn revealed that she had been receiving death threats after speaking out about Britney, according to Cosmopolitan, as fans had picked up on a disconnect between the two sisters.

